Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said qualified voters may now request absentee ballots or vote at her office for the Aug. 8 primary.
Anyone who wants to vote in the primary but is not a registered voter still has time to sign up.
Stanford’s office will be open Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. until noon for those who want to register. This is in addition to usual Monday through Friday office hours.
The deadline to register if you are not already registered, is 5 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Voters must decide whether to participate in the Democratic or Republican primary, which will determine the party nominees to go on the November ballot.
If you vote in the primary and any runoffs are needed, you legally can only vote in the same party’s runoff as you voted in Aug. 8. If you did not vote Aug. 8, you can choose either party’s runoff, if appropriate.
Most local voters are expected to take part in the Republican primary because there are no local Democratic candidates, only state and state district level races.
Which primary one votes in will have no bearing on the November general election. Voters may choose any combination of political party, third-party or independent candidates.
A person generally qualifies for an absentee ballot is there is a legitimate reason the person physically cannot go to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. election day.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.