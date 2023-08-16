Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said qualified voters can now cast absentee ballots concerning the Sept. 19 election to consider an $18.5-million bond issue for the Union County School System.
School trustees are asking the public to support the issue to make needed improvements at all four county schools.
The money will be used to construct six classrooms with restrooms and renovate four at East Union Attendance Center, construct a multi-purpose building with four classrooms and restrooms at Ingomar Attendance Center, construct a new entry with administrative offices, three classrooms and restrooms at Myrtle Attendance Center, construct and renovate the auditorium creating four classrooms and restrooms at West Union Attendance Center, pave parking areas at West Union Attendance Center and install new lighting on all softball and baseball fields.
Many of the school buildings date back to the 1960s or earlier, and of course the schools have grown considerably over that time.
Residents in the county school district will go to their regular polling places to vote. Only one precinct, Watson Grove, does not include any part of the country school district.
People living in the New Albany Separate Municipal School District will not be involved in this, of course.
People will vote either in favor of or in opposition to the bond package as a whole. For the issue to pass, 60 percent of the vote needs to be in favor of the measure.
School officials have been having community meetings in the school neighborhoods explaining the proposal to gain support for the bond issue, although they say the need should be clear.
The district has no outstanding bond indebtedness and officials said the last previous bond issue was in 1975.
If the issue passes, the district will actually borrow the money and repay the loan with the bond proceeds.
The ballot appears more complicated than it is, only because it provides a fairly specific description of what the funds will be used for. Voters only need to check that they are for or against the issue.
Sample Ballot
Shall the Union County School District issue its bonds in the maximum principal amount of $18,500,000 to raise money for the purpose of paying the costs, including the costs of borrowing, of purchasing, erecting, repairing, equipping, remodeling and enlarging school buildings and related facilities, purchasing land therefor, establishing and equipping school athletic fields and necessary facilities connected therewith, and providing necessary water, light, heating, air conditioning and sewerage facilities for such school buildings and related facilities, including, but not limited to the following generally described project: a) construct and renovate classrooms and restrooms at East Union Attendance Center, construct a multipurpose building with classrooms and restrooms at Ingomar Attendance Center, construct a new entry with administrative offices, restrooms, and classrooms at Myrtle Attendance Center, construct and renovate the auditorium creating classrooms and restrooms at West Union Attendance Center; b) pave parking areas at West Union Attendance Center; and c) install new lighting on all softball and baseball fields?
FOR THE BOND ISSUE ____
AGAINST THE BOND ISSUE ____
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.