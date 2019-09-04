T
he most handicapped I have ever been is to have a sprained back that makes getting in and out of cars tricky. I have been lucky.
But in the past several months, friends have experienced injuries that have required crutches, casts, scooters and even wheelchairs. Even though their situations have, fortunately, been only temporary, they have given me a new perspective concerning handicapped accessibility.
Not nearly all local buildings are said to be handicapped accessible.
The old police department is an example, all the more so because it is an old building and one that cannot be changed easily.
And those that are said to be handicapped-accessible still present challenges to those with physical mobility limitations. They may be handicapped-accessible but still not particularly handicapped-friendly.
Of course a ramp helps in avoiding stairs. But buildings can have doors that are too narrow, difficult to open or are too close to a second set of doors.
Then there is the question of rest rooms; very few of them can accommodate people using wheelchairs, or even scooters or crutches.
Even only slightly raised thresholds can present some difficulty.
But public buildings, especially, should not only be handicapped-accessible, they should be user-friendly generally.
What triggered this line of thought was a comment by tax assessor-collector Tameri Dunnam, talking about the challenges elderly residents, particularly, face going to the courthouse to take care of business. There are only a couple of handicapped parking spaces, often full and not clearly marked, and not that many more close to the building. As with most buildings, there are at least some steps and some heavy doors.
Elderly citizens often need assistance.
All our citizens should be allowed to keep their independence and dignity as long as they can and improving accessibility is one way to help do that.
I don’t have the answers, particularly for the county and city offices, but maybe someone out there does.
If nothing else, perhaps we can be more aware of the inconveniences we barely notice that may be obstacles to others.