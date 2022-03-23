The Union County Board of Supervisors dealt with three items Monday that could have considerable economic and other impact on the community.
First, Rep. Sam Creekmore gave an update on continuing efforts to allow the city light, gas and water department to provide broadband internet service to its customers.
“As you know, we had two bills that died in committee, but we have one in local and private that is out of committee,” he said. “It’s still alive and should be on the floor this week.”
The bill would allow the city utility to provide internet service with essentially the same rights as electric co-operatives that now can provide the service to every other city in the state except New Albany, Okolona and Holly Springs. These three towns own their own electric departments rather than purchasing power for a co-operative.
The session ends April 3 so a decision on the success of the bill should be known one way or the other soon.
In a separate measure, Creekmore asked the county board to approve a resolution calling for the creation of The Tallahatchie River Authority. Creekmore’s bill would include counties along and possibly near the river, with representatives from each, and the agency would serve to promote tourism and economic development along the river in a coordinated effort.
Creekmore said a general bill calling for the creation of the authority is out of both the House and Senate but could be in jeopardy if it goes back to committee and could be killed.
“So just to be safe, I’m doing the local and private bill,” he said.
Local and private bills generally pass, if they can make it to the floor, he said.
Creekmore pointed out that Tallahatchie River counties already have considerable historic and tourism resources that draw people from all over the world, and that he already has strong support for the measure from the counties on the river he has heard from.
The third item resulted following an extensive executive session with the board hearing from economic developer Gary Chandler and Three Rivers Planning and Development District Executive Director Randy Kelley.
They learned that an industrial prospect is seriously looking at coming to Union County but is making requests as part of the negotiating process.
Coming out of executive session, the board voted to approve giving the unnamed company, known as Project Rock, a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption and a freeport exemption. The board did not grant the exemptions, but only said they would if the industry does come to the county.
The 10-year exemption is routinely given by the city and the county for industries, but the freeport is not always allowed because it also exempts from local taxes items manufactured here for shipment elsewhere.
Officials said they hope a decision on the company will be made in the next 90 days or less.