The Union County Emergency Management Authority, Union County Sheriff's Office, New Albany Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security will be participating in an active shooter drill at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County this Thursday, Sept. 5, starting at 9 a.m.

The drill is being announced so members of the public will not be alarmed by law enforcement presence around the hospital area.

The drill itself will be confined to non-public sections of the hospital building.

