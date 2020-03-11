Adair and J Morris Realty

From left are Jed Morris, Jamie Clayton and Kalob Adair.

 Courtesy of New Albany Schools

J Morris Realty recently served as a community partner for the Internship Program at New Albany High School. More than 40 students are enrolled in the various internship programs offered through New Albany High School this school year. NAHS senior Kalob Adair recently completed a 100-hour internship experience with J Morris Realty. Adair plans to major in business this fall and is currently preparing for the real estate exam. Three Rivers Planning & Development District and the Mississippi Partnership Local Workforce Development Area is providing the funding for the interns' work experiences. CREATE and Toyota Wellspring Education Fund are both supporters of this innovative program.

