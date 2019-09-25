With the latest accountability results released last week, the Union County School District received its third “A” rating from the Mississippi Department of Education and reached the number eight spot among the state’s 151 school districts.
“We’re very excited,” Windy Faulkner, the district’s assistant superintendent said. “We’re blessed to work in such a wonderful school district. We’re proud of our students, teachers, parents and administrators – everyone played a role in it.”
The district received additional good news in the fact that all four attendance centers were declared “A-Rated Schools.” According to Faulkner, this is due to the fact that MDE changed its accountability model to designate them as non-traditional schools.
“It’s the first time they put us on a level playing field and so our schools actually got credit for how they performed,” she said.
A non-traditional school is any school, whether it is an attendance center or high school, which has a grade below the 9th grade. Prior to this year, all such schools were graded on the same 1,000-point scale as other high schools. According to Ronnie Boyd, testing coordinator for the Union County School District, the new model is the culmination of three years’ work to convince MDE the change was needed.
“It’s not just been us working for it, but a group of folks from all across the state have been trying to get [MDE] to amend the accountability model,” he said.
The work began in the fall of 2016 when Matt Thompson, assistant principal at West Union Attendance, along with Boyd and others in the district, noticed the data showed the schools’ scores would be higher if MDE calculated these non-traditional schools differently than regular high schools.
“We actually got all of our information together and met with MDE in the summer of 2017,” Thompson said. “We went through the proper channels and processes to go about getting a change made. There are several committees and task forces, different representatives from the state actually deliberate on this stuff and any changes to be made. That took two years.”
Representatives from the school district, along with representatives of other school districts with attendance centers, including Monroe County, presented the data to MDE, which put the issue before its accountability task force that year. Thompson said the task force was not able to resolve the issue in 2017 and that it was rolled over into a second task force in 2018. That second task force then established a subcommittee dedicated to studying the issue, and, with the help of a group of statisticians, a resolution was discovered. A new model was developed that was then approved by the commission of school accreditation before going before the department board for final approval.
Russell Taylor, West Union’s principal, said the data is what eventually won over MDE and helped prove a change was needed.
“We had to provide a lot of data to prove our case,” Taylor said. “By the end, we had large group advocating on behalf of the state’s attendance centers. When you’re looking at changing something as important and as big as the accountability model, it shouldn’t be an easy process.”
Out of the 80 non-traditional schools in the state, West Union was number one with a score of 818, while Myrtle was number two with a score of 775, East Union came in third with a score of 774 and Ingomar was fifth with a score of 764.
In its data released last week, MDE showed each of the non-traditional schools’ original scores before the new model was established and their subsequent adjusted score to more accurately reflect their performances in relation to traditional schools. With the new score, West Union would also be the number one school in the state, since Ocean Springs, the traditional school with the highest score, received an 811.
Ken Basil, superintendent for Union County School District, said the ratings are a reflection of the hard work that every employee and student put in every day.
“There are only six other school districts out of 145 districts in the state that spend less than we do per student,” Basil said. “We spend about $8,000 per student, which isn’t a lot compared to some others and is below the state average. We’re doing a good job with what we’ve got.
“We’re very blessed to live where we live and work with the kids we work with,” he said.