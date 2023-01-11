Wednesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to increase the purchasing power of Mississippi residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers by providing matching dollar incentives for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits redeemed at farmers markets and retailers.

