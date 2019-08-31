By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
ELLISTOWN – East Union, its offensive line depleted by injuries, amassed more than 500 yards total offense Friday in its 61-19 victory against county rival Myrtle.
The Urchins are playing without five linemen, including tight end Gage Fellows.
“I want to give a big shoutout to our offensive line,” East Union coach Kevin Walton said. “We’re playing with one original lineman. It’s next man up. We’re throwing kids in there and they’re doing the best they can do.”
The “best they can do” was plenty.
Urchins running back/receiver Colton Plunk rushed for 194 yards – 191 in the first half – on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns on runs of 15 and 41 yards. As a receiver, Plunk caught two passes for TDs of 12 and 80 yards.
“I wanted to have a big night; I wanted to prove something,” Plunk said.
Walton had planned to use Plunk as a receiver in the team’s spread passing attack, but liked what he saw of the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior as a runner in the season opener against New Albany.
“It opens up our passing game when he runs the ball like that,” Walton said. “He ran the ball well in our power set. He ran hard and he caught the ball well.”
Urchins sophomore quarterback Ty Walton completed 11 of 18 passes for 321 yards and six touchdowns. Three of those scoring shots went to wide receiver DeJuan Hubbard for 7, 35 and 89 yards. Hayden Roberts added a 32-yard receiving TD.
“When they have to respect your running back, it opens up the passing game,” Ty Walton said of his success through the air. “We are able to throw the ball deeper because it pulls the safeties up.”
His head coach/father expected nothing less from his son.
“He did a good job, but he had time to throw tonight,” Kevin Walton said. “To be successful later on we’ve got to be good at throwing the ball. I think we’ll get better and better.”
East Union (1-1) lost 40-7 last week to Class 4A New Albany. Myrtle (1-1) opened the season with a 34-21 win at Vardaman.
Myrtle’s offensive production came as no surprise. A.I. Nugent, who rushed for 243 yards against Vardaman, had 17 carries for 167 yards and two TD runs of 54 and 61 yards against East Union.
Hawks quarterback Eli Thompson added 14 carries for 120 yards and scored on a 27-yard run.
East Union took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on Walton passes to Hubbard and Plunk, and a 15-yard Plunk run.
Myrtle rallied to cut the lead to 20-13 on runs by Thompson and Nugent. Plunk and Hubbard answered with TDs to give the Urchins a 34-13 halftime lead.
East Union 61, Myrtle 19
Myrtle 0 13 6 0 - 19
East Union 20 14 14 13 - 61
First Quarter
EU - DuJuan Hubbard 7 pass from Ty Walton (Edgar Zapata kick) 9:12
EU - Colton Plunk 15 run (Zapata kick) 7:18
EU - Plunk 12 pass from Walton (kick blocked) :38
Second Quarter
MYR - Elijah Thompson 27 run (kick) 7:50
MYR - A.I. Nugent 61 run (kick failed) 6:30
EU - Plunk 41 run (pass fail) 6:05
EU - Hubbard 35 pass from Walton (Plunk from Walton pass) 1:23
Third Quarter
EU - Hayden Roberts 32 pass from Walton (Zapata kick) 5:10
MYR - Nugent 54 run (kick fail) 3:21
EU - Hubbard 89 pass from Walton (Zapata kick) 2:12
Fourth Quarter
EU - Plunk 80 pass from Walton (kick failed) 9:13
EU - Micah Fulgham 2 run (Zapata kick) 4:00