Matt Harris

Ward Two Alderman Drew Horn congratulates Matt Harris following the ceremony in which he took the oath of office.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

Attorney Matt Harris was sworn in as new municipal judge at the January meeting of the New Albany Board of Aldermen. Board attorney Regan Russell had been serving on an interim basis after the death of former judge Steve Livingston. Russell will continue to serve as a backup.

