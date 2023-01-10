Attorney Matt Harris was sworn in as new municipal judge at the January meeting of the New Albany Board of Aldermen. Board attorney Regan Russell had been serving on an interim basis after the death of former judge Steve Livingston. Russell will continue to serve as a backup.
Most city departments had little or nothing to report in the 20-minute meeting, and items that did come up were relatively routine.
New Albany Light, Gas and Water Department Manager Bill Mattox got approval for several payments that reflect various stages of progress concerning the new municipal building, the new wastewater treatment plant, the upcoming plan to offer customers high-speed internet and the plan to replace manually-read electric meters with automated remote-reading models. Work is wrapping up on the municipal building and wastewater plant but just in the engineering stage of the internet project. The department has received the first shipment of the automated electric meters and Mattox said installation could start in the next couple of weeks.
Mattox also received permission to hire Eli Pannell as an employee at the wastewater plant.
Fire Chief Chris Whiteside said it was time to approve VIS Insurance for department trucks and equipment, and that he was happy with the current provider.
He also got permission to purchase a new dual-band radio from ComSouth Telecommunications in Tupelo for $4,200. Whiteside said his current radio is 12 years old but there is an even more practical reason to get the new model.
The county fire departments have recently switched to the statewide MSWIN radio system, which works well out in the county but uses a digital format. The city is staying with the older analog radios, which work better than MSWIN in town and especially inside buildings. Whiteside will need the radio in order to be able to communicate with both city and county units at the same time.
Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Eric Thomas said the planning and zoning board did not meet this month. Other than his monthly report, his only business was to reschedule a public hearing for the Feb. 7 board meeting concerning the rezoning of TRY Properties adjacent to Park Plaza Drive.
Aldermen next approved city handbook changes that dealt with how employees in the police department can request that hours can be transferred to state retirement and approved cash transfers concerning extending Munsford Drive to the new concrete plant behind Diversity Vuteq. Funding will be reimbursed through a Community Development Block Grant.
The next scheduled board meeting will be at 5:30 Tuesday, Feb. 7.
