New Albany aldermen approved the 2021-2022 budget Tuesday night and unanimously voted to name Chase Jeter as park director.
Mayor Tim Kent said the budget as approved was unchanged from the version that was presented at the public hearing a week earlier. It includes a three-percent cost-of-living increase for all city employees and aldermen additionally approved a three-percent increase for them as well.
Mayor Kent agreed to take a reduced increase of about 1.5 percent.
Earlier, Ward One Alderman Parks Smith raised the possibility of freezing the raises for the aldermen and mayor, suggesting that money could be given to the Union County Library instead. He also asked for any other suggestions for use of that money but further discussion was put off until the board went into executive session.
After the executive session, ostensibly to discuss the park position and which lasted almost exactly 90 minutes, the board did approve the budget and voted on Jeter, a long-time employee in the park and recreation department. Other candidates had been considered as well.
Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White recused himself from voting on the part of the budget that affects his sister, a long-time city employee, to avoid any possible appearance of conflict of interest.
More about Jeter will appear in a later story.
Parks’ suggestion concerning freezing the aldermen’s and mayor’s salaries apparently did not receive sufficient support from the board.
Aldermen also handled a few minor business items including new hires and approving purchase of a bucket truck for the electric department to be bought at the state contract price.