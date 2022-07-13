New Albany aldermen were presented with a set of updated zoning ordinances this past week but were divided over what to do with them. Part of the lack of unity was because the new ordinances contain a section regulating cannabis production and sales and the city board also has not decided what to do about that.
Basically, they put off taking any action on the new zoning or cannabis until August.
Earlier, aldermen had voted to opt out of allowing the production or sale of medical marijuana under the new state law, but did so with the expressed intent to opt back in once the new zoning regulations were available.
At the July board meeting, community planner Bob Barber, working with the Orion Group and city zoning officials, presented the 207-page revised New Albany Land Development Code to the aldermen.
“It is before you for adoption,” he said. Barber added that the new code has been brought “from ‘70s style to current practice” and was designed to be compatible with New Albany Next, the city’s new comprehensive plan.
He said some new design standards had been added and older unclear regulations concerning subdivisions had been cleared up.
“We worked very hard on it,” he said, “but there may be flaws that need to be corrected down the line.”
The new code is easier for the average person to understand. While more zoning categories have been added, there is a page for each with photo examples, the basic requirements, permitted uses and answers to the most likely questions to come up.
Zoning categories are still generally agricultural, residential, commercial and industrial, but some new sub-categories have been added. There is now a mixed-use rural center area, new suburban neighborhood areas, a downtown gateway commercial area, historic and new neighborhood districts, an institutional district and historic preservation and flood overlay districts.
The board was given the option of accepting the zoning including the cannabis section, accepting the zoning with the exclusion of the cannabis section, or taking it all under advisement, delaying a decision until the August board meeting. The cannabis section could be removed or added at a later date with little difficulty, board attorney Regan Russell said, but delaying action would require a more complicated zoning change procedure.
Ward Four Alderman Will Tucker moved to go ahead and adopt the code without the cannabis section but his motion died for lack of any second.
After more comments, Alderman-at-Large Keith Conlee moved to take the zoning in its entirety under advisement until the August meeting. The vote in favor was unanimous.
This left the question of holding a public hearing on whether to opt back in to the marijuana law, a separate matter from adopting the zoning.
A contingent of people opposing opting back in had been present and spoken at a previous city board meeting. Some of them were present Tuesday night also and wanted assurance their voice would be heard before any final vote. Ward Two Alderman Drew Horn moved to set the cannabis public hearing for the August board meeting, with Ward One Alderman Parks Smith seconding.
The motion passed four to one with Ward Four Alderman Tucker voting nay.
The next regular board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, and may be held at the civic center to accommodate more people (aldermen were expected to have a brief meeting this week to act on a couple of minor items that needed more information than was available Tuesday).