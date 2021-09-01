The City of New Albany will hold its public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 budget next Tuesday.
There will be several critical issues to consider.
But a lingering sore spot left over from last year, particularly among city employees, is a cost-of living increase.
The current year’s budget initially included a three-percent cost-of-living increase for city employees.
New Albany aldermen did not accept that.
They were not in favor of the raise, but eventually relented to allow a 1.5-percent increase.
A rule of thumb is that giving employees less than a two-percent raise, on average, is essentially cutting their salary. Of course the actual rate varies.
Aldermen say they value city workers; their actions speak for themselves.
Three of those five aldermen on the board last year were re-elected this year.
Does that mean a large part of the citizens of New Albany do not appreciate the work of its employees, either?
We hope that is not true, that voters simply did not consider all the issues before going to the polls.
Of course city services are not perfect. There are going to be potholes from time to time. Power is going to be interrupted, at least unless every single line in the city were to be moved underground. A pile of garbage on the side of the street may initially be missed.
But the people of New Albany need to know we are blessed with outstanding department heads and employees across the board. We don’t know that other cities can say that.
Department heads are always looking for ways to add and improve services. Those, where appropriate, are looking for ways to save money and increase revenue. They willingly take on tasks to help even when those tasks are not part of their jobs.
Workers, from those sitting at desks to the guys on the back of garbage trucks, are friendly and helpful.
Issues are usually dealt with as quickly as possible.
Good help like ours is hard to find. It may get harder.
Some of our employees are retiring, some departments are short-handed and some workers are moving to better-paying jobs or not even applying here.
Even if that were not the case, we should be giving priority to taking care of our own.
Electric workers could delay getting power back on until the next day, but they don’t.
The garbage crew could just leave all the garbage on the street that is not properly contained, but they don’t.
Street crews could just throw a little rock in a pothole rather than cold or hot mix, but they don’t.
A 4.5-percent raise this year would make up for the loss last year plus this year’s cost of living, at a time when prices have increased dramatically. That might seem like a lot, but it’s still low considering that Social Security officials are predicting the need for a 6.1-percent cost-of-living increase.
Three percent is the least they could do and the city is not broke.
According to the department of revenue, New Albany’s retail sales tax revenue was up $434,304 or about 12 percent over the year ending June 30. Tourism tax, with a smaller increase, is still up $67,529 or more than seven percent.
Despite that, city officials say the budget will have to be bare bones again, possibly because the increase in assessed valuation is not as great as predicted.
Aldermen were sent requests asking whether they would support a cost-of-living increase for city workers (elected officials are not, by definition, city employees and their raises would have to be dealt with separately). None of those had the courtesy to reply. One spoken to in person gave a conditional commitment, depending on whether the money is there.
One might argue the money is indeed there; it’s up to the aldermen to decide what they think is more important to spend it on.
An inadequate cost-of-living adjustment is effectively a cut in spending power.
One can tell a lot about a company by the way it treats its employees. The same is true for a city.
City workers make our lives much more bearable. Our aldermen need to say thanks for that in a tangible way.
J. Lynn West