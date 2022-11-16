Retiring police officer Jimmy Dean Whitten came before the New Albany Board of Aldermen at their Nov. 1 meeting to thank them for their support over the past few years. They, in turn, responded with expressions of appreciation for his many years of service.
Whitten is retiring due to injuries he has been dealing with over the past two years that were sustained in the line of duty.
Whitten was pursuing several suspects in the burglary of a New Albany gun shop and other business when he was struck from behind by a Marshall County officer.
The injuries he sustained have been ongoing.
“I just want to thank the city for standing behind me,” he said. “It’s been a good run and I’ve worked with some great people.”
Chief Chris Robertson said that Whitten likely has more ordeals ahead and will never be able to work again, adding his appreciation as well.
In recognition of Whitten’s 23 years’ service to county and city law enforcement, the board voted to present him with his service weapon.
The other public appearance was by developer Terry Young.
Young told the board he is preparing to present plans to the city planning and zoning board next month for Albany West, a planned development community to be situated west of Park Plaza Drive and behind the Wal-Mart shopping area.
The development would include a boulevard entrance flanked by mixed-use retail and apartment space, public gathering and meeting areas, green space and provision for individual housing units.
More information will be available later, but he said he hopes to have project well under way in the next two years.
In unrelated zoning matters, Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Eric Thomas reported that the zoning board had approved a request by Embar to divide an oversize lot at 502 Hobson Street and Four Girls Properties’ request to divide an oversized lot at 305 Madison, possibly for construction of rental homes.
A request from Cook’s Daycare at 611 Moss Hill Drive to change zoning to allow more commercial use was denied.
Light, gas and water department manager Bill Mattox reported on the several large projects his department has going on.
He received approval for a contract with Eastern Specialty Company TESCO, DBA Night Hawk AMI, which will provide equipment for the plan to switch to remote-reading electric meters. Rather than having a person read the meters manually, the readings will be sent by wireless communication to reduce costs and speed up reading. This should also allow customers more access to their readings.
A contract was also approved to design the wireless network that will eventually make high-speed internet service available to all NALG&W customers.
A payment was approved for Roberts Construction concerning the renovation of the Fred’s building. Officials said the building may be ready for use by the light, gas and water department, and possibly the police department, by the end of the month.
The parking area on the north and west sides of the building will be paved first because they likely will see the most use, since the drive-up window is on the west side. The east parking area will be done later, which will be after it is decided how that part will be utilized for police vehicles as well as the public.
Costs were also approved for work at sewage pumping stations and a Hwy. 348 substation improvement project.
Park director Chase Jeter got approval to purchase a mower at the state contract price of $12,012 and Fire Chief Chris Whiteside received approval to hire Ryan Pollard.
Whiteside said Pollard is the last person left in the department hiring pool. The chief tries to keep a list of applicants who have met the qualifications to be hired immediately, which prevents him from having to start a new search when a vacancy occurs.
The chief added that the October Fire Prevention Month program had gone well. He said it included making presentations to about 1,500 children and including in-house training.
Finally, at the suggestion of board attorney Regan Russell, aldermen voted to hire a public defender for felony cases in municipal court.
The change comes because justice court will no longer handle felony preliminary cases for the city. City felony cases will move over to justice court after the preliminary hearings, however.
