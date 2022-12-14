New Albany aldermen will consider adopting a resolution next month that could affect all future street construction and renovation in other to improve accessibility and safety for all users.
The resolution was brought up this past week by attorney Mark McClinton on behalf of New Albany NEXT, the city’s most recent comprehensive plan. As it turned out, aldermen had not been apprised of the resolution ahead of time, so they wanted to have time to read and discuss it.
The program, called Complete Streets, aligns with the policies in the city-approved comprehensive plan.
Stated goals include reducing number of car trips needed, increasing energy efficiency, encouraging walking and bicycling, reducing traffic congestion, using space more efficiently and generally increasing the livability of the community.
“The Complete Streets guiding principle is to design, operate, and maintain streets to promote safe and convenient access and travel for all users, including residents who do not or cannot drive, such access to include sidewalks, bicycle paths,
multi-use paths, vehicle lanes, and freight lines,” the resolution states.
A part of the resolution that drew initial concern was the requirement that “A four-foot wide paved shoulder shall be included with construction of all new roadways constructed or with the resurfacing or reconstruction of a roadway when the roadway traffic is greater than 1,000 vehicles per day.” Aldermen said this may often not be feasible for space or financial reasons on some cases and felt this restriction might be too much of a burden.
The resolution does provide exemptions from the requirement for the bicycle and pedestrian walkway, however. Cost versus benefit or lack or substantial need are among those.
Community Development Billye Jean Stroud said the resolution was basically “another box that needs to be checked” in the comprehensive plan process and supports the goal of improving accessibility for all users, which includes pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and even freight services.
Ward Four Alderman Will Tucker moved to table the resolution but his motion died for lack of a second.
However, when it was clarified that there is no time limit or financial restriction, it appeared the issue would just be carried over to the next meeting by default.
Also, it came out that the resolution, as offered, was essentially a template used by at least one other city. That meant that officials here can create their own that would be, as it was suggested “more aspirational” than stringent in requirements.
Mayor Tim Kent said that “A resolution is still a resolution. It’s a serious thing,” so the city did not want to sign on without fully understanding what it required and whether the city could, and would, comply.
The resolution is expected to come up at the January board meeting.
In personal appearances, Wayne Whitt with Clark Beverage presented several stacks of cases of soft drinks to be distributed among city departments. Whitt said they had done the same for county officials just as a way of saying thank you for service to the community.
In departmental business, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox again got approval for action on the several major capital projects under way.
Payments approved including one for the municipal building renovation, which is nearly complete, the Carter Avenue pump station, the new power substation and water treatment facility. One addition was to install surveillance monitoring at the new police department as well as installing communication equipment in the new building for police as well as the light, gas and water department. A cost of $133,000 for making the front parking area concrete as well as the drive-up area was approved, in part because of the difficulty in finding a paver. Also, the concrete is expected to be more durable.
The utility department also has a completed design and is ready to advertise for materials to install the fiber network in the electrical system that will eventually make high-speed internet service available to al NAGL&W customers.
Finally, Mattox was given approval to hire Rodney Coltharp to work on the right-of-way crew.
Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroup had no additional report other than to note that “We had the best Christmas parade in a long time.” She added she had received many calls praising the parade and particularly pleased the street commissioner Johnny Payton and his employees were honored.
The only police business was for Chief Chris Robertson to get permission to sell two remaining surplus vehicles, a 2006 Crown Victoria and 2005 Tahoe. The sale will be advertised.
Park and Rec Director Chase Jeter had no major report but did note that the splash pad has arrived and he expects workers to pour the concrete slab for it sometime this week.
Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Eric Thomas reported the planning zoning board had approved some requests.
Wild and Free Behavior at 403 Doctors Dr. was approved for a conditional permitted use.
Tanglefoot Properties at 801 Hwy. 30 E. was approved for a conditional permitted use for an event center.
TRY Properties was given tentative approval to rezone 105 acres adjacent to Park Plaza from SN 8, MR, AG and SC to TND-N
5. A public hearing will be necessary for final approval and was sent for the Jan. 3 aldermen’s meeting.
In other business, aldermen agreed to appoint Matt Harris as municipal court judge and board attorney Regan Russell will serve as judge pro tem to back up Harris if needed.
Before adjourning, the board voted to move into executive session to discuss “legals,” although there was no reported action or clarification on what that meant.
