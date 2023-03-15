New Albany aldermen ultimately voted to approve a zoning change this past week that caused extensive discussion over what one alderman said amounted to a fairly insignificant point.
Stout and Stout Investments had asked for property at 1529 South Central be changed from SN-8 To SN-5. They plan to build single-family homes on the property and the change would reduce required square footage per house from 8,000 to 5,000 square feet per lot.
The effective result would be to allow the owner to build eight homes instead of six and the planning and zoning board approved the change.
Approval by aldermen was still needed but Delane Davis and wife own property across the road and up the street from the Stout property. The family also has a house on the same side of the road city officials described as a rent house.
They expressed concern about the possible effect on traffic, water pressure, property values and having too many houses in the neighborhood.
City officials responded they could not speculate about traffic but water pressure should not be affected, property values would likely increase and the houses planned would be compatible with those already there.
A representative for Stout and Stout said no decision had been made as to whether the houses would be for sale or rent.
After taking a break for the building inspector to do some research, the board came back to the matter and learned that to raise the standard to disallow the change would require a petition by at least 20 percent of the property owners within 160 feet of the property line and the Davises were very close.
Ultimately, Alderman-at-Large Keith Conlee said he couldn’t see what the concern was in the first place. “So there will be either eight or six houses either way,” no matter what the board did, he said, and moved to approved the zoning change, which was unanimously approved.
In departmental business, Police Chief Chris Robertson presented a list of property that had been seized or recovered, but ownership could not be determined. He got approval to declare the items surplus and they will be sold at auction by Mid-South Auctions, along with other city surplus, at a date to be determined.
Robertson also got permission to hire Tammy Nolley, who has a long history of service with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Robertson said furniture has been moved into the new police department offices in the renovated Fred’s building and his staff is starting to clear out the old city hall. They are still waiting on new radio equipment to arrive.
The park and recreation, street departments and light, gas and water department also got approval to sell surplus items at auction
Building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas reported that the planning and zoning board had approved a request for a fuel dispenser setback variance by Wild Bill’s at 400 Hwy. 15 North, helping clear the way for development at the Union Grocery location.
Light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox had the largest number of agenda items, as usual, due to the number of projects his department has under way.
Payments were approved for design services on the NA Electrical Communication project, as well as products and services for the automated metering infrastructure project. He got permission to purchase a Bobcat Compact Excavator, permission to reject bids and re-advertise for substation relay panels and control equipment and a sewer truck, and to advertise for materials for the Electric System Communication System.
He was also given approval to hire Chase Jones for his department.
Finally, the board approved several resolutions necessary for funding the Dunn Utility project.
Mississippi-based company Dunn Utility Products has expanded into the Enhance Mississippi shell building in the Martintown South Industrial Park. The move will almost double its workforce through a $23.3 million expansion that will add 30 new jobs.
The company manufactures reinforced concrete pipe and precast concrete and the 100,000-square-foot shell building will house two new manufacturing plants to produce concrete pipe and wet cast concrete.
In addition to the 100,000-square-foot building, Dunn Utility Products also purchased a dirt pad at the site that could accommodate another 100,000 square feet. Ultimately, the building could be expanded to 400,000 square feet.
