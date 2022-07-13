New Albany is getting a new spray park, but it probably won’t be ready until next year.
Aldermen voted to accept a bid from Landscape Structures to provide a facility for $194,738.54. A second bid of $215,329.70 came from Spray Park Structures.
The new park will be at the same location as the old one and will feature a variety spray patterns and sizes.
The spray park will not have a slide, which would have greatly increased the price. In fact, when aldermen voted to purchase the park, they did not have a funding source allocated. Mayor Tim Kent said they probably would need to take the money from the city’s general fund and move it into the swimming pool account.
Delivery and construction time is 144 days, which is why the park probably won’t be ready this season.
Although public hearings on zoning and cannabis were set for next month, some property pubic hearings were on the agenda.
Property at 605 Baker, 610 Baker, 614 Baker and 609 Martin were up for possible condemnation as being uninhabitable for some time.
Tiffany Johnson spoke to the board saying she had learned that she owned part or all of the properties and was their representative. She said she was willing to demolish the 614 Baker structure but has plans to renovate the others. Aldermen questioned why nothing had been done sooner but she said she had only recently learned of her ownership and had been in touch with city officials since then. She said she was paying taxes on and cleaning the property and has met with a contractor to establish a plan.
Eventually, the board did vote to condemn the 614 Baker property, giving the owner 30 days to demolish it or the city would then do so. She will work with city officials to better determine the feasibility of saving the other three and report back to the board.
In general business, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside read a proclamation honoring building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas for being chosen Mississippi Building Official of the Year.
In departmental business, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox got permission to purchase a used service truck for the gas department for $49,999, to make a $356,014.25 payment to Roberts Construction Company for work on the new municipal building and $67,207 for a 2,500 KVA transformer.
Police Chief Chris Robertson received permission to sell 11 seized vehicles. He said some are not running and some are total losses. The better ones may be sold on the GovDeals website and he may just seek bids on the others. One of the vehicle might be usable as a courtesy car for the New Albany-Union County Airport.
Robertson also said the computer software his department is using is obsolete and has become unreliable, causing financial errors.
New court software from Delta Computing would cost $19,500 for the licensing fee, $175 per month maintenance and $400 per month for access to the computer server. Robertson was to have one or more alternative sources this week so aldermen could vote.
Park and rec director Chase Jeter told aldermen that the electronic message board by the highway at the sportsplex is wearing out and its components are obsolete. He said a new board with better resolution would cost $83,000 and the old board still might be useful somewhere. No action was taken on the matter.
Fire Chief Whiteside presented a metal plaque to aldermen that will go on Station 2 in appreciation of all they have done for the department.
He also brought up the question of establishing an Emergency Medical Services District, which Union County supervisors are considering now. Aldermen decided to take no action until the board attorney could attend the county’s public hearing on the matter to learn more about it.
In planning and zoning, Eric Thomas reported that the planning and zoning board had approved Ben Coleman’s planned mixed use development at 291 Starlyn Dr. and a siding variance for High Point Coffee Roaster at 605 Hwy. 15 North.
Mayor Kent read a proclamation recognizing the New Albany Tennis Team as the 2022 Class 4A State Champions, although no one was present to accept it.
Finally, the board approved solid waste and sanitation fee changes.
The cost to put material in the landfill is going up to $4 per ton in August, in line with the operator’s having to increase his fee due to fuel and other costs.
The monthly sanitation fee is going up from $9.95 per month to $11.95 per month. Mayor Kent noted that the rate has been the same for a long time and neighboring cities are already charging $19 or more.
Also changing is the fee for the city to provide a trash truck. The city street department will place a truck at a location over the weekend and pick it up Monday to dispose of contents. The old fee has been $75 while the cost will go up to $125.