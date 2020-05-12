Four players from Union County made the Daily Journal All-Area team for 2019-20. Zach Shugars from Ingomar was named to the first team. Mitchell Shettles of New Albany, Annie Orman of West Union and Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle were named to the third team. 

