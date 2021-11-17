Crews began replacing 1,520 city streetlights with new LED fixtures this past week.
The installers are in bucket trucks and will be wearing yellow marker vests with LightEdison insignia on them.
Even though they are able to replace a fixture in about 10 minutes, you will be seeing them around town for the next 10 to 12 weeks because of the number involved.
New Albany streetlights are actually owned by the electric department rather than the city.
The utility and city officials approved a contract earlier this past year with the PATH lighting company in Jackson to perform the changeover.
The company audited the city lights to determine the number and whether any areas were under- or over-lighted.
Several reasons exist to covert to LEDs. A primary one is financial savings. Although the project was expected to cost about $1.5 million, it is projected to save the city as much as $1 million over a 20-year period.
Right now, the mayor said when the contract was approved, the annual cost of operating streetlights is $160,667. The operating cost once all LEDs are in use should be $67,235, a savings of $93,452.
About $72,734 of the savings could be applied to the cost of the project leaving a budget surplus of $20,718. By the end of 20 years, the company projects $2,253,229 in savings from what the current cost would be. The budget surplus for the period would total $798,441.
Another reason is aesthetic: all the city streetlights will be the same color.
A third is that the LEDs will be less expensive to operate and require much less maintenance.
Until now, electric department crews have had to take a full day every two or three weeks just to replace burned-out streetlights. The life of the LEDs should be at least 20 years.
The new lights will be more controllable as well, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox said.
“We can adjust the wattage,” the mayor said, which will help in areas where current streetlights shine brightly into residential homes or apartments. This is particularly a problem downtown where apartments are on the second floor, closer to the same height as the streetlights.
The present streetlights are either on or off with no dimming capability. “We have put shields on some,” the mayor said, but that still is not always satisfactory.
The new fixtures will be able to be focused and directed to a large degree.
Finally, the LEDs use much less power, have fewer components prone to breakdown, provide uniform light and require no warm-up time.
City officials are asking the public to have patience during this project. If you have questions, you may call City Hall 662-534-1010.