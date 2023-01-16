With two weeks left in which to qualify, all county offices now have candidates for the upcoming November election.
So far, most offices have only single candidates, usually incumbents.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards has the most challengers with three, which may not be surprising in that a sheriff’s race usually draws multiple candidates.
Third District Supervisor C. J. Bright has two challengers and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Watson has one. Both incumbent constables, P. J. Doyle and Ronnie Goundy, have one each.
A surprise was the announcement by Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford that she would not seek re-election after several terms. She was appointed, then elected, to the office after her husband Billy Stanford, who had held the office, died.
So far, only one candidate, Christy Adair, has qualified to seek to fill that upcoming vacancy.
Thirty-three offices will be on the November ballot, ranging from constable to governor with nearly 20 of them at the local county level.
Potential candidates only have until Wednesday, Feb. 1, to qualify. This is a change from past statewide elections when candidates had about two months in which to qualify.
Candidates have to declare a political party affiliation or run as independents. Party candidates must first get through the primary election Aug. 8 to determine who the party nominees will be to go on to the general election Nov. 7. Independents will not be voted on until November.
As of this past weekend, all the candidates were running as Republicans except for one Independent, incumbent election commissioner T. Michael Beam.
Below are those who qualified this past week. (i) means the candidate is an incumbent and (R) means Republican. A (D) would mean Democrat and (I) means independent.
County Offices:
Sheriff – Avery Adair (R), Anthony Bullard (R), Danny Dillard (R), Jimmy Edwards (i), (R)
Chancery Clerk – Annette Hickey (i) (R)
Circuit Clerk – Christy Adair (R)
Tax Assessor-Collector – Tameri Dunnam (i) (R)
Coroner – Pam Boman (i) (R)
County Prosecuting Attorney – Joe Marshall Davis (i) (R)
County District Offices:
District 1 Supervisor – Sam Taylor (i) (R)
District 2 Supervisor – Chad Coffey (i) (R)
District 3 Supervisor – C. J. Bright (i) (R), Michael Moody (R), Justin Rowell (R)
District 4 Supervisor – Randy Owen (i) (R)
District 5 Supervisor – Charlie Tohill (R), Steve Watson (i) (R)
East Post Justice Court Judge – David Garrison (i) (R)
West Post Justice Court Judge – Chris Childers (i) (R)
East Post Constable – P. J. Doyle (i) (R), Steven Prewett (R)
West Post Constable – Ronnie Goudy (i) (R), Luke Taylor (R)
District 2 Election Commissioner – Bill Azlin (i) (R)
District 4 Election Commissioner – T. Michael Beam (i) (I)
(District 3 will be a special election with later qualifying period)
Also on the ballot will be state and state district offices. They include so far:
State offices:
Governor – Brandon Presley (D), Tate Reeves (i) (R)
Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann (i) (R), Shane Quick (R)
Secretary of State – none so far
Attorney General – Lynn Fitch (i) (R)
State Auditor – Shad White (i) (R)
State Treasurer – David McRae (i) (R)
Commissioner of Insurance – Mike Chaney (i) (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce – Andy Gipson (i) (R)
District 3 State Senator – Kathy Leath Chism (i) (R)
District 4 State Representative – Jody Stevenson (i) (R)
District 13 State Representative – Steve Massengill (i) (R)
District 14 State Representative – Sam Creekmore (i) (R)
State District Offices:
Northern District Transportation Commissioner – John Caldwell (i) (R)
Northern District Public Service Commissioner - Mandy Gunasekara (R)
District 3 District Attorney – Ben Creekmore (i) (R)
Qualifications for candidacy vary from office to office. This and other information is available on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting, or one may go to Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office for assistance.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.