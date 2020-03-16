CLINTON — To protect the health and safety of our students and communities, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) is suspending all sanctioned contests and activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Mississippi. This policy was put in place after a conference call with the MHSAA Executive Committee on Monday morning. The Executive Committee is made up of 15 school administrators from around the state.
Effective immediately, March 16, all MHSAA interscholastic sports and fine-arts activities competition and practice is suspended through March 29 and until further notice. This suspension applies whether or not a school is open or closed during this timeline.
Contingency plans for continuing regular-season competition and return to play are being formulated and will be announced and implemented by the MHSAA at the appropriate time(s). Each spring fine-arts activity and sports championship event is being reviewed and actions will be taken with the possibility of new dates and venue sites. A decision to continue spring contests and activities will be made as soon as possible in the best interests of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators and communities.
“We urge our member schools and their communities to take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “MHSAA leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this unfortunate situation together.”