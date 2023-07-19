Cooper Allison Holmes was the STAR Student and Valedictorian at Hickory Flat Attendance Center.
She is the daughter of Greg and Amanda Cooper Holmes of Potts Camp, the granddaughter of Deborah Holmes and the late Garland Holmes of Potts Camp and Eva Crawley and the late Charles Crawley of Etta, and the great-granddaughter of Annie Allen and the late Odell Allen of Potts Camp.
She was an honor graduate with special distinction, a member of the ACT 30+ Club with a score of 34, on the All A honor roll and in the National Society of High School Scholars.
She was winner of the Hickory Flat Hall of Fame Award, the Chemistry and Economics subject awards and achieved Platinum level on ACT WorkKeys.
She is the recipient of the Academic Merit 10 Scholarship, Valedictorian Scholarship, Mississippi STAR Student Scholarship, Flagship Achievement Scholarship and UM Raise Me Scholarship.
Allison has been accepted into the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&