Blue Springs Day, which was held on Oct. 15 and featured a 5K run, kids’ activities hosted by Girl Scouts Troop #20200, vendors, a silent auction and bake sale, as well as other various activities, turned out to be a huge success.
Mayor Rita Gentry began the November meeting of the board of aldermen by commending the tremendous amount of work that was done to make it a success. “It turned out great, and the hayride was a huge hit,” the mayor continued.
The event was held in downtown Blue Springs and partially benefitted the Alzheimer’s Association. In conjunction with Toyota, the town raised $5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association, which will be presented at the next board meeting. In addition, the town will be donating $800 to Girl Scouts Troop #20200 to help with their various group activities.
The remainder of the money that was earned at Blue Springs Day will go toward the improvement of the Christmas lights and decorations at the Toyota-Blue Springs Water Garden & Education Park. A tree lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. and will include light refreshments, such as hot chocolate and apple cider, as well as fun activities for families. A possible bonfire will depend on whether burn bans for the area have been lifted or not.
The board also voted unanimously to take every legal action available on a county road 265 property owner who has had numerous warnings about an overgrown lot. The town has sent multiple notifications to the property owner, including a notification to attend the board meeting so that the matter could be discussed, without any action being taken, and the property owner did not come to the board meeting. This has been an ongoing issue with the property, and the board members all agreed that legal action would be the next step to take.
