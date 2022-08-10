A story appeared in this past week’s issue about the Union County Board of Supervisors considering an ordinance that could regulate ambulance service in the county.
One of the statements attributed to Baptist Memorial Hospital Administrator James Grantham was not reported accurately. He was concerned the statement might be considered disrespectful to the board which was something he would never do so the Gazette is publishing a correction.
Here is what Grantham submitted to the Gazette, including the quote in question:
“James Grantham was the first individual to speak and he inquired as to whether the Board had completed a Request for Proposals to select the Operating Contractor as stipulated in Section 3.2 of the proposed ordinance. James then asked “If not, what is the expected timeline for an RFP to be issued, proposals to be analyzed, and an Operating Contract to be drafted, negotiated, and executed?” “In my opinion this normally takes around 90 days”.
“James further stated “It is my understanding that this ordinance is a carbon copy of a Hinds County Ordinance. Has there been any due diligence to discuss this ordinance with Hinds County leaders to learn from them how the ordinance has impacted their ambulance services. Is there anything we can learn from them? If they could change anything about the ordinance, what would it be?”
“James concluded by stating “Finally, while I agree that our daily focus is to always look for opportunities to improve, and provide, the very best healthcare services to the citizens of Union County, I ask the Board to postpone the vote on this ordinance for at least a minimum of 90 days or until my previously raised questions can be answered. We should all be very cautious about passing an ordinance that may adversely impact the delivery of healthcare in our City and County”.
