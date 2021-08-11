Unit 72 officers are, seated from left, Kathy Allred – Vice President, Diane Belue – Department 1st Vice President and Jane Smith – President. Second row, from left, are Margaret Cocke – Chaplain, Linda Rowland ( filling in for Becky Wack) Historian, Virginia Dixon – Treasurer, and Sheri Smith – Secretary. Third row, from left, are Connie Kelly and Shirley Norman Committee Members at Large and Patricia Ivy – Sergeant at Arms.
Members present include, seated from left, Virginia Dixon, Shirley Norman, Linda Womack, Lorene Tollison, and Linda Rowland. Second row, from left, Patricia Ivy, Sheri Smith, Kathy Allred, Jane Smith, Diane Belue, and Connie Kelly. Third row, from left, Anna Allred, Glenda Carol Mitchell, Margaret Cocke, Gloria Bennett and Windy Green.
COURTESY PHOTO
NEW ALBANY • The American Legion Auxiliary has installed its officers for the 2021-2022 year.
Following a brief bit of business during the group’s July 13 meeting inside the local American Legion Building, the group voted to install its officers for the current year.
Diane Belue has been named 1st vice president for the year. She is a member at Unit 26 in Aberdeen, she has served many offices in her unit and she has served as District 1 President and Vice-President.
Belue has also served on the State level as Historian and 1st Vice President. She was installed as the State of Mississippi President on July 18, 2021, in Natchez.
Unit 72 officers for the coming year include Jane Smith – President, Kathy Allred – Vice President, Sheri Smith – Secretary, Virginia Dixon – Treasurer, Becky Wack – Historian, Margaret Cocke – Chaplain, Patricia Ivy – Sergeant at Arms, Shirley Norman, Barbara Teague and Connie Kelly – Committee Members at Large.