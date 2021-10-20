Each year The American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 recognizes membership longevity in multiples of five years continuous service. After 50 years of service the member is recognized annually. In a recent meeting Commander Mike Bennett and First Vice-Commander Bobby Irvin made the presentations. Pictured from left to right with number of continuous membership years in parentheses: Bobby O. Owen (59), Stephen Fitzgerald (20), Will Ford (20), Bobby Robbins (20), William O. Rutledge III (51), James P. Owen (10), Bobby Irvin (20), and Mike Bennett (35). Not pictured are Charles Hall (5), Timothy Haynes (5), Curtis Magill (15), William D. Bevill (20), Truett Clayton (20), Tommy Gadd (20), Claude Wayne Smith (67) and Herbert A. Morgan (76).
FY22 officers of The American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 were installed recently by Northern Area District One Commander, David Benson. In his closing remarks to the newly elected officers Benson commented: “My fellow Legionnaires, you have been chosen to fill the various offices of Post 72. I know you will justify the trust that has been placed in you and will fulfill every obligation required of you. The welfare and success of this post depend on you, as does the preservation of the integrity of the American Legion. We all are aiming for the same goals – the ideals of justice, freedom, democracy and loyalty.”
Pictured from left to right: Bobby Irvin, incoming Commander; Will Ford, First Vice-Commander; William O. Rutledge III, Judge Advocate; Larry Sanford, Second Vice-Commander; Stephen Fitzgerald, Chaplain; Ray Tate, Sergeant-at-Arms; and Mike Bennett, outgoing Commander. On stage is David Benson, Northern Area District One Commander, who performed the installation of FY22 Post 72 Officers.
Outgoing Post 72 Commander Mike Bennett (right) passes the gavel to incoming Commander Bobby Irvin. In the installation ceremony Northern Area District One Commander, David Benson commented to Commander Irvin: “To you are entrusted with very important duties. You must teach and protect the cardinal principles of The American Legion throughout your post. You are entrusted with the supervision of the duties of all officers of your post. Loyalty to your post, to its membership, and to the state and national organizations are obligations which you now assume. May the trust your fellow Legionnaires have placed in you be justified.”
Each year The American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 recognizes membership longevity in multiples of five years continuous service. After 50 years of service the member is recognized annually. In a recent meeting Commander Mike Bennett and First Vice-Commander Bobby Irvin made the presentations. Pictured from left to right with number of continuous membership years in parentheses: Bobby O. Owen (59), Stephen Fitzgerald (20), Will Ford (20), Bobby Robbins (20), William O. Rutledge III (51), James P. Owen (10), Bobby Irvin (20), and Mike Bennett (35). Not pictured are Charles Hall (5), Timothy Haynes (5), Curtis Magill (15), William D. Bevill (20), Truett Clayton (20), Tommy Gadd (20), Claude Wayne Smith (67) and Herbert A. Morgan (76).
FY22 officers of The American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 were installed recently by Northern Area District One Commander, David Benson. In his closing remarks to the newly elected officers Benson commented: “My fellow Legionnaires, you have been chosen to fill the various offices of Post 72. I know you will justify the trust that has been placed in you and will fulfill every obligation required of you. The welfare and success of this post depend on you, as does the preservation of the integrity of the American Legion. We all are aiming for the same goals – the ideals of justice, freedom, democracy and loyalty.”
Pictured from left to right: Bobby Irvin, incoming Commander; Will Ford, First Vice-Commander; William O. Rutledge III, Judge Advocate; Larry Sanford, Second Vice-Commander; Stephen Fitzgerald, Chaplain; Ray Tate, Sergeant-at-Arms; and Mike Bennett, outgoing Commander. On stage is David Benson, Northern Area District One Commander, who performed the installation of FY22 Post 72 Officers.
Outgoing Post 72 Commander Mike Bennett (right) passes the gavel to incoming Commander Bobby Irvin. In the installation ceremony Northern Area District One Commander, David Benson commented to Commander Irvin: “To you are entrusted with very important duties. You must teach and protect the cardinal principles of The American Legion throughout your post. You are entrusted with the supervision of the duties of all officers of your post. Loyalty to your post, to its membership, and to the state and national organizations are obligations which you now assume. May the trust your fellow Legionnaires have placed in you be justified.”
Each year, when the American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 elects new officers, the post formalizes that election with a passing of the gavel. At that time, the post also recognizes members for longevity in multiples of five years.