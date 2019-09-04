Following the events of Sept. 11, 2001 (known as 9/11) President George Bush declared a day of remembrance and subsequently Congress expanded the day to include a remembrance of all of the sacrifices our citizens have made over the years to keep our country free. Many of those sacrifices have come from Union County.
The public is invited to the Cine Theater as Post 72 Commander Mike Bennett will lead everyone in a time of remembrance. The program will begin at noon and be about 50 minutes in length. Recognition will be given to all city and county law enforcement, EMT personnel, fire department personnel as well as elected officials.
The National Anthem will be sung and the audience will participate in the singing of “God Bless America.” Lt. Colonel David Reginald Womack, US Army, Retired will be the keynote speaker.
Members of Post and Unit 72 will present the remembrance wreaths for war eras from the American Revolution to the present day war on terror.