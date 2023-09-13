It is time again to gather at the end of the day, enjoy music and food with friends and use all your senses to take in the beauty of the magical William Faulkner Literary Garden at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.
An Evening in the Faulkner Garden, presented by New Albany Garden Club, will be Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 until 9. Music will be by The Southern Boys Jazz Trio and food will be from Tallahatchie Gourmet.
Cochairs of the event, Retta Hardy and Amy Lucovich, are looking forward to this fourth fundraising event whose ticket proceeds go toward maintenance of the Faulkner Garden and other club projects. Past events have drawn over 300 supporters. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased from any club member, at the Heritage Museum, or through the QR code on the poster. New Albany Garden Club is one of several clubs in the state that has a public garden under their care. Besides members "sweat equity,” the club provides supplies and utensils used in the garden as well as replacements plants when needed.
Another big project of the club is The Park Along the River. In 1992 the Nature Trail was recognized by the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. as a Mississippi Statewide Arboretum. The New Albany Garden Club is currently working on a complete restoration of the trail including new identification labels.
The Faulkner Garden began in 2005 as a joint venture of the Heritage Museum and New Albany Garden Club to honor the late writer born one block from the garden. His birth site is now known as the Falkner Inn, a short-stay venue. In 2015, the garden was practically destroyed due to the museum expansion, but with perseverance, it came back bigger and better. Perennials, annuals, vines, bulbs and trees in the garden are identified by signage throughout the garden. Each "open book” sign shows the flower in bloom, the horticultural information and Faulkner's quote about the plant and his book it came from. We even have Faulkner's blue Wishing Tree from his only children's book.
In the garden, you can sit on benches donated by Historic Northside Garden Club, the Union County Master Gardeners and several local families and listen to the bubbling of the fountain. You can breathe in the wonderful smells of roses, lemon verbena and countless other blooms. The flowers and bird feeders draw butterflies and birds of all types. The Heritage Museum now has a brochure of the Sculpture Trail on the museum campus. Several of those sculptures are in the garden, including Lena Grove, agri birds and a bottle tree. Even the back gate, built by Zack Stewart, is a piece of artwork.
The Faulkner Garden has hosted all types of events. There have been school groups, the Yoknapatawpha Conference, a tour group from Australia following the Literary Trail (We have William Faulkner and Borden Deal on this trail), parties and weddings.
Thursday, Sept. 21-23, is full of fun events in New Albany. The William Faulkner Literary Award Luncheon is at noon on the 21st, An Evening in the Faulkner Garden is that same night, and Saturday is the Tallahatchie Riverfest and the Rubber Duck Regatta. Tickets for all of these are at the museum. For more information, call 662-507-1774.
