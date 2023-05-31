Growing up in Blue Mountain, New Albany was never out of the way for a weekend visit to a grocery shop with it just being thirty minutes down the road. However, I never gave this city anymore thought than Walmart and the occasional Frosty on the way home when I was younger. During my middle and high school years, New Albany became a place that my brother and I would drive to to spend time together after school. We spent almost every Friday at Yamato's or Yummy Delight Buffet. While being an intern at the Gazette, my horizons have broadened to enjoy more than just the food selection in this historic town. On my first day of being an intern, I was handed a magazine that was filled with information on the upbringing of this city that I never knew like how the author William Faulkner was born right here in town and how they tore his birth house down in 1953. Colonel William Clark Falkner, Faulkner’s great-grandfather, was shot in my neighboring city of Ripley and a statue of him was erected at the cemetery beside the old Pizza Hut. The Union County Library has an entire room dedicated to authors from Mississippi, like Faulkner, to show how much they love this state and the literacy that comes from it. The Union County Library sells t-shirts about Tanglefoot Trail, the railroad Colonel Falkner tried to complete but failed to do so, and you can even check out bicycles with your library card for free to ride along the trail. While I spend more of my time here in New Albany, I hope to uncover more things about this city and the extensive history this place has.
Abby Hull is a student at Blue Mountain Christian University and lives in Blue Mountain. She is serving as an intern at the New Albany Gazette this summer.
