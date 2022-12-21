Analee King of New Albany has been recognized as one of the top tier students at Northwest Mississippi Community College by earning a place on the President's List for academic work in the Fall 2022 semester. The President's list recognizes those students who earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher. This semester Analee is among 850 outstanding full-time students to be recognized for their work.
One of the benefits of making the president's list is the potential for inclusion into the international two-year honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK). Students who have completed more than 12 academic hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher are eligible to join PTK and benefit significantly from membership. The chief interest for PTK membership is that four-year colleges and universities around the country give exceptional transfer scholarships for students who have earned membership in PTK. Students interested in knowing more about PTK can speak to their local campus PTK advisor or visit www.northwestms.edu/l/current-students/ptk.
Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
around 10 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
