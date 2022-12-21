Analee King of New Albany has been recognized as one of the top tier students at Northwest Mississippi Community College by earning a place on the President's List for academic work in the Fall 2022 semester. The President's list recognizes those students who earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher. This semester Analee is among 850 outstanding full-time students to be recognized for their work.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com