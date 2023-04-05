Northwest Mississippi Community College inducted 65 new members of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) on March 22. This honor is given to students who earn a 3.2 GPA in their field of study and maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA overall.
Anna McCleod of New Albany was among those inducted into the organization.
Obtaining membership to the National Technical Honor Society is the highest recognition for top students in career and technical education explained Dr. Matthew Domas, vice president of Instruction and College Parallel Programs at the college.
"These students persevered in demanding programs like Aviation Maintenance Technology, Coding, Automotive Technology, and Industrial Electronics Technology just to name a few," Dr. Domas said. "They spent many long hours studying to be the best."
Dr. Domas explained that it's been a long road for career and technical programs to establish credibility in higher education, but it's finally catching up. Many career and technical programs outpace that of an average salary of a liberal arts degree by $10,000 per year.
"I say all this to say that not only are your skills valued economically," Dr. Domas said, "but also educationally, and that the path to continuing your education, should you desire, has become much shorter and more accessible."
This is because many more four-year schools offering Bachelor of Applied Science degrees, allowing these students to continue on their educational journeys.
"These students are exemplary ambassadors of career and technical education," said Beth Morgan, director of Workforce Solutions and Community Services.
Morgan explained that the purpose of NTHS is to reward the work of these students and push them to higher levels of achievement while developing their self-esteem and pride. This organization prides itself on promoting "workplace values such as honesty, responsibility, initiative, teamwork, productivity, leadership, and citizenship" Morgan said.
Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.
