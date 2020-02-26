Annette Sullivan
NEW ALBANY -- Annette Maxey Sullivan, 93, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Magnolia Place in New Albany. She was born April 3,1926 in Memphis, Tenn. to the late Barney Franklin Maxey and Grace Gaines Maxey.
She was retired from Porter Furniture as office manager for more than forty years. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and won many awards. She loved to read and had an extensive library and she also loved to travel. During WWII she worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” on the wings of bomber airplanes. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and a member of Young Women’s Professional Organization. She was an avid antique glassware and pottery collector and was an accomplished seamstress.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Randy Bynum officiating. United Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements. Burial was at Macedonia Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Sullivan of New Albany, Brenda Baird (Gaylon) of the Macedonia community; one son, Ted Benefield (Nancy) of Leonardtown, Md.; five grandchildren, Tom Benefield (Lisa), Rick Benefield (Dana), Mauri Jordan (Mark), Casey Picinich, Christy McAllister (Chad); ten great-grandchildren, Brooke Franks, Josh Hodges, Fischer Jordan and Fiance Hope, Maddox McAllister, Caroline McAllister, Bryce Benefield (Brittani), Cale Benefield (Jackie), Breana Dahl (Caleb), Seth Benefield, Tori Benefield; three great-great-grandchildren, Linnea Dahl, Lily Anne Benefield, Eleanor Benefield; one sister, Virginia Hillis
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Keith Sullivan; one infant grandchild, Traci Hodges; one niece, Ann Jordan; one son in law, Pete Bertling; two sisters, Billie Holbrook, Shirley Jones; one brother, Bobby Maxey,
Visitation was from noon until service time Monday at the funeral home.
