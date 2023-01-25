The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area is again offering grant money to help members promote their communities. It is the eighth consecutive year for the grant program, which has awarded more than $1.4 million since 2016.
Last year, more than $300,000 in grants were awarded.
Applications for the 2023 Community Grants Program will be accepted through Jan. 27. The Grant Committee will review and rank the applications in February, and will contact successful applicants in March.
The grant program is open to non-profit organizations, school groups, attractions, museums, partnerships, federally-recognized Indian tribes, cultural and heritage events, programs, presentations and all MHHAA dues-paying members in good standing.
MHNHA offers grants for projects that will help accomplish the goals and objectives defined in its Management Plan. The program is designed to “provide strategic investments in heritage sites, events, programs and other projects of cultural, educational and recreational value within the boundaries of the MHNHA.” The federal funds for the program are provided to MHNHA through the National Park Service and require a 1:1 match.
MHNHA funds projects that contribute to the mission of preserving, enhancing, interpreting and promoting the cultural and heritage resources within the Mississippi Hills.
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area is one of only 55 National Heritage Areas designated in the U.S., and one of only three in the state. The Alliance includes all or parts of 30 counties. Boundaries of the heritage area were established by Federal law and are the Tennessee state line to the north, Alabama state line to the east, Interstate Highway 55 to the west and Mississippi state highway 14 to the south.
The mission focuses for the Mississippi Hills are African-American heritage, Civil War, Native American heritage and music and literature.
The four grant categories are:
- • Education – Open to all schools districts, school support groups and nonprofit cultural/heritage attractions within the Mississippi Hills NHA. Requests of up to $1,000 per trip will be considered and multiple trips may be requested on the same applications. Funds must be used for educational field trip transportation and interpretation costs only.
- • Flash – Open to all qualified applicants within the Mississippi Hills NHA. Requests of $1,000–$2,500 will be considered.
- • Small – Open to all qualified applicants within the Mississippi Hills NHA. Requests of $2,500–$5,000 will be considered.
- • Large Grants – Open to all qualified dues paying members in good standing. Requests for $5,000–$20,000 will be considered.
- For more information, contact grantinfo@mshills.org or call (662) 269-2580 or visit mississippihills.org and click on the grants tab.
