The Appalachian Regional Commission named Pam Meeks, Director of Grants and Programs at Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. to participate in the Fall 2022 Cohort of Ready Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in ARC’s Ready Appalachia initiative.
Selected through a competitive application process, Meeks will participate in 10 weeks of course work and peer-to-peer learning designed specifically for Appalachian nonprofits and delivered by an array of content specialists. Once Meeks completes the 10-week course, Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in match-free funding to implement a capacity-building project in one or more of their ARC service area counties which include Alcorn, Prentiss Tippah Tishomingo and Union.
“By helping local leaders and nonprofit organizations to build on their capacity to develop infrastructure projects and workforce development initiatives in our communities, Ready Appalachia will also help increase equity for our Appalachian people and ensure that the region’s resilience and success will transform their futures” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
Ready Nonprofits Fall 2022 Cohort members will develop skills across a variety of areas including:
- Fundraising
- Financial management
- Board development
- Staff and volunteer recruitment and retention
- Program and operations management
- Marketing, communications, and story telling
Meeks stated “I feel very honored to be chosen for this training! As a new nonprofit, we are continually looking for new partners and for training opportunities to make us better.
AboutStrategic Solutions for Families, Inc.
Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit co-founded by Meeks in 2020. The Agency has offices in Booneville and Cleveland, Mississippi. Through grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families and the Mississippi Women’s Foundation, the Agency conducts Healthy Relationship classes in schools in Bolivar, Coahoma, Tippah, Union, and Washington Counties.
AboutReady Appalachia
Ready Appalachian is anAppalachian Regional Commissioncommunity-capacity building initiative offering free training and flexible funding for nonprofit organizations, community foundations, local governments and Local Development Districts (LDDs)in thein the Appalachian Region. Participants access cohort-based learning, skill-development, and grant opportunities to increase their capacity to solve pressing issues and effect long-lasting economic change in their communities.
About the Appalachian Regional Commission
The Appalachian Regional Commission (www.arc.gov) is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 states governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.
