Pam Meeks larger version

Mike Armour, ARC Program Manager, MDA/ARC Regional Office (left) and Pam Meeks, Director of Grants and Programs, (Right)

The Appalachian Regional Commission named Pam Meeks, Director of Grants and Programs at Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc. to participate in the Fall 2022 Cohort of Ready Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in ARC’s Ready Appalachia initiative.

