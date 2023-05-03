I just learned that April was National County Government Month.
I had no idea there was such a thing.
People living in the city limits tend to not think about county government much because it is city services that they see on a regular basis. Some tend to even forget they live in the county as well and a few might argue that living in the city excludes them from being in the county.
There is some confusion concerning overlap of services and fees. I have had intelligent people argue with me that they are having to pay both city and county school taxes. They are not, and a careful reading of their tax bill will explain that (the city school district extends into part of the county so people in that area pay county tax but not county school tax, paying city instead).
People have contended that sheriff’s deputies have no jurisdiction in the city limits, apparently forgetting the basic truth that the city is indeed in the county.
So, county government impacts everyone and a smooth-operating county government makes our lives safer, healthier and even more prosperous.
People forget how much there is to county government.
The common view is that county supervisors take care of the roads and pick up garbage. That’s certainly a major function of county government, but not the only one.
My copy of the county budget is 88 pages long, as a matter of fact, compared to the city’s 22, so there are obviously a lot of departments.
The sheriff’s department and county fire departments are obvious for their service but there are plenty of unsung county heroes who help with less dramatic, but still valuable, services.
County employees hold elections allowing you to choose your representation. They hold court to punish the guilty. They help you with vehicle tags, getting addresses when you build or move, collect taxes (but also help save you money on taxes when they can). You can get county emergency help when you are being born in some cases and, morbidly though it may be, a county official in a sense helps you and your family when you die.
County officials help financially needy families and children. They help armed service veterans. They provide health services and advice on growing your garden or taking care of your lawn. They are necessary for bringing industries such as Toyota to our county. They have programs to benefit the aging and programs to educate youths about the dangers of drugs.
And they help make the libraries possible, where a wealth of learning experiences are available.
County government employees don’t get quite as much publicity as city employees sometime, just because their services are diffused throughout the community rather than concentrated in a small area like the city limits.
They also do not get rich (larger salaries are mandated by state statute), although they do have a state retirement system.
All this may mean we are not as aware of them or think of them as often, but that also does not lessen their value to the quality of our lives every day.
And it’s safe to say that although there are always going to be glitches, the quality of our county government is good.
So, if you see a county employee, whether it is riding the back of a garbage truck or accepting your tax payment, think about telling them you appreciate their work.
