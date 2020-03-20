Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several churches in Union County have announced changes to their services in order to help promote health and safety in the community.
The following is a list of changes as we know them:
First Baptist Church of New Albany will live-stream its services via Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. on the church's Facebook page. It will also be available on Channel 44 local cable station.
First United Methodist Church will live-stream its services at 10 a.m. on Sundays, at least through the end of March. For more information, visit https://fumcnewalbany.com
Wallerville Baptist Church will not gather at the church campus until further notice. Pastor Johnny Rakestraw will preach his sermons via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday, March 22 on the Wallerville Baptist Church Facebook page.
Hillcrest Baptist Church's worship service will be live-streamed on its website, https://hillcrestministries.com, at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 22.
Services for Glenfield Baptist Church will be streamed at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday, March 22, via Facebook Live on the church's Facebook page. For more information, visit https://glenfieldbaptistchurch.com.
All public masses and gatherings for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church have been suspended until further notice, per the Catholic Diocese of Jackson.
The New Albany Church of Christ will continue to hold its Sunday morning bible study and worship service at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 22. All Sunday evening and Wednesday evening services are cancelled until further notice.
We will continue to update service changes for area churches as we learn them.