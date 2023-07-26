What if a truck carrying extremely hazardous contents such as arsenic, asbestos, chlorine, hydrogen cyanide, mercury, pesticides, sulphuric acid, or zinc wrecked in Union County, and the contents spilled out?
Who would help prevent a possible catastrophe of sickness and death to humans and severe damage to the environment?
Firefighters and other first responders in New Albany and elsewhere in Union County learned they may have to help provide vital answers to those questions during the semi-annual Fire School held in New Albany earlier this month, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said this week.
The goal of the school was, in short, “to maximize safety for first responders, other workers at the scene, the general public, and help prevent anything that could cause their injury or death,” Clayton said.
Depending on the lethality of the hazardous substance, a delay or improper response due to a lack of accurate or timely emergency response information could place those at a wreck scene — or the surrounding environment — at increased risk.
Quick, accurate identification of hazardous materials, and proper instructions for their handling and clean-up — especially during the first 30 minutes after a wreck — can be critical to quickly limiting consequences of an unintended release, Clayton said.
During that time, firefighters and first responders have to proceed with extreme caution.
“The cargo contents may be all mixed up, and whoever’s offloading the vehicle needs to get a copy of the manifest beforehand to see exactly what they’re dealing with,” Clayton said.
There are several federally-certified hazardous materials clean—up crews which can be called in to clean up such situations, which can quickly develop beyond firefighters’ ability to handle them.
Crews are contracted out by the freight hauler owner, who is responsible for the clean-up.
Cow Creek Towing of New Albany “does 90 percent of our clean-ups in Union County. Lenton Wrecker Service of New Albany, E-3 Environmentals and Mississippi Environmental — both out of Olive Branch — also do clean-ups for us.
“Cow Creek and Lenton do most of our clean-ups due to their quick response time,” Clayton said.
About 25 firefighters from Ingomar, New Albany, Northeast, Myrtle, Pinedale and Southeast departments attended the Fire School, held at the county’s Emergency Service Building, which ran from 6-10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, July 10-13.
No school was held Wednesday; “most of these folks go to church that night,” Clayton said.
The instructor was Bryan Brown from the Mississippi Fire Academy.
Monday night’s class dealt with a fire’s behavior, and how to watch signs such as smoke to determine if a seemingly routine fire could turn into a dangerous situation.
Tuesday’s class dealt with traffic management at a fire scene. The class centered on how to park emergency vehicles so as to shield firefighters and other first responders from possibly being struck by traffic.
Thursday’s class detailed how to use an Emergency Response Guidebook published by the National Transportation Safety Board. The guide helps first responders determine if a vehicle involved in a wreck is carrying a possibly toxic chemical — and the best way to deal with it.
Vehicles carrying more than 50 gallons of hazardous cargo are required by federal law to carry a placard indicating what the cargo is.
Vehicles carrying less than that amount aren’t required to have the placard.
With limited exceptions, federal law requires shipments of hazardous materials to be accompanied by the placard, shipping papers, and other documentation designed to inform emergency responders and others of the hazards associated with a specific shipment, Clayton said.
The information — which may mirror information found in the ERG — must include the immediate hazard to health; risks of fire or explosion; immediate precautions to be taken in the event of an accident; immediate methods for handling fires; initial methods for handling spills or leaks in the absence of fire; and preliminary first aid measures.
The information must be in writing, in English, and presented on a shipping paper or related shipping document. The supplier of a hazardous material is responsible for ensuring the emergency response information is current, correct, and accurate.
Each fire truck in New Albany and the county’s 10 volunteer departments has a copy of the ERG guide, which is furnished to them by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. (MEMA).
Members of the public may purchase a copy of the ERG through the GPO Bookstore and other commercial suppliers.
The last placard-related hazardous materials situation in Union County came in spring, 2021, when Myrtle firefighters were called out after a tanker trailer vehicle carrying hydrogen peroxide caught fire on I-22.
Cow Creek loaded the tanker onto a lowboy and towed it to their yard. Personnel from the shipping company then offloaded the tanker.
The last situation involving a non-placard amount of hazardous chemicals in Union County was May 24, 2021. Southeast firefighters dealt with the wreck of a vehicle carrying 1,313 lbs. of sodium hydroxide, aliphatic hydrocarbons and hydrofluoric sulfuric acid on I-22, near mile marker 70 or 71.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol called in Cow Creek Towing of New Albany to do the clean-up.
