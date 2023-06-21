Police Chief Chris Robertson is preparing for a life or death situation he hopes will never happen in New Albany.
The police chief hosted Jim Brinson, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security, who was the presenter for a program Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13-14, in the new Police Station on teaching tactical response to an active shooter situation.
- The agreed-upon definition of active shooter by U.S. government agencies (including the White House, U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Federal Emergency Management Agency) is “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a conﬁned and populated area.”
- In most cases, active shooter situations are unpredictable, evolve quickly, and there is no pattern or method to the selection of victims, according to internet sources.
“What Mr. Brinson did is teach officers a baseline methodology of learning how to work together to neutralize an active shooter situation. The objective is to give the officers responding to any critical incident a baseline to be able to work together as a cohesive unit, regardless of what agency they work for.
“That methodology includes ways to deal with the mentally ill or homeless individuals who can often trigger such situations, developing a staging area for the equipment that might be needed to enter and control a barricaded building, how to make tactical entry to a building against an armed person or persons, how to tactically sweep it to resolve the situation, and setting up a triage system to handle casualties in order of priority as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Chief Robertson said.
The training — and future programs to be held in the new building — will help keep the Police Department, and by extension area law enforcement, up to date in the best ways to deal with such situations, which have become all too common in today’s society.
“Mr. Brinson is working with agencies and training facilities across the state to consolidate the way this type of training is done. This will allow officers to work jointly. It is important because some officers may have a lot of training and experience in these fields, and other officers may have little experience and only basic academy training,” the chief said.
To accomplish the goal of neutralizing an active shooter as quickly and efficiently as possible, it’s critically important that all officers or responders be on the same page, and be able to work jointly to carry out the strategy and tactics to accomplish the mission, the chief said.
That training includes not only neutralizing an active shooter or shooters, but also establishing a network to deal with what could be mass casualties.
That requires a triage system be set up “as soon as we get the bad guy out of play,” to insure that the most seriously injured receive the most immediate medical attention,” the chief said.
Responders to an active shooter situation can be not only police or sheriff’s deputies, but personnel as diverse as game wardens, correctional personnel, state troopers, or firefighters.
Those on hand for the two-day program included police officers, deputies, SROs, New Albany firefighters and Pontotoc police.
Fire department personnel may be called on to assist in an active shooter situation, since they often have the ropes, ladders, grappling gear and other equipment needed to break into a structure. They may also be used to set up an exterior perimeter, help with triage, and establish a corridor to get the wounded or injured out to medical treatment.
“The fire department has a lot of equipment I didn’t know they had. You could say this training is pulling back the veil between our two departments. We understand that firefighters are not law enforcement, and their role in the community is different than ours. However, their medical training and expertise in breaching structures could be crucial in saving lives,” the chief said.
He’s made the training mandatory for all his officers, and made sure every officer received the training, no matter what shift that officer is on.
This is the first of several training programs Chief Robertson plans to hold in the new Police Station. Future programs will likely involve trainers from the FBI and SWAT teams.
An open house is planned at the new building later this year to show the public the new building’s increased space and better facilities over the old Police Station at 110 East Bankhead Street.
Since the new building was built with the public’s tax dollars, the open house will show those who paid for the structure what their money bought.
Chief Robertson knows there’s a possibility that a situation which unfolded in the county several weeks ago could happen in New Albany. That situation ended when a deputy fatally shot a barricaded suspect who had threatened him with a shotgun.
The case remains under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the deputy involved remains on duty.
“That case really hit close to home. If we don’t offer our officers the most advanced training available, we’re setting ourselves up for failure.
“I’d love to think we’ll never need this training here, but after the county situation, I’m not foolish enough to think a similar situation could never happen in New Albany.
“I’d rather have this training and these resources and not need them than to need them and not have them,” he concluded.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.