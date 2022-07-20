Several area residents will receive their pins and lamps from Itawamba Community College’s Practical Nursing program at 5 p.m., July 26, at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.

            Practical Nursing graduates include Laken Bennett, Courtney Fowlkes, Lindsey Leavell, Courtney Stanford, all of Amory; Precious Pickens of Belden; Chyritha Shinault of Booneville; Kaitlyn Grover of Cedar Bluff; Grace Beaty of Fulton; Jeffery Phillips, Callie Sloan, both of Greenwood Springs; Kennedy Roellgen of Guntown; August Hankins, Teraney Lansdell, both of Mooreville; Kayla Gregory of New Albany; Allison Bussens, Kierstin Clark, Winter Craig, Lauren Gray and Anna Griffin, all of Tupelo.

            Practical Nursing is a one-year (three-semester) program. Upon completion, graduates receive a Certificate of Completion and are eligible to take the N-CLEX (National Board examination) to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

            Dr. Lisa Pearson of Amory is the program director. Instructors include Tammy Jones of Pontotoc, Lisa McNeese of Smithville and Patricia Robbins of Mantachie.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

