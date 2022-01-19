Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2021 fall semester at Itawamba Community College.

            They include

            Ashland – Reagan Hogan, A.A.;

            Belden – Jordan Coker, certificate; Nicholas Kaltchenko, A.A.S.; Tracey Wade, A.A.; Landon Warner, certificate;

            Blue Springs – Abigail Crump, A.A.; Kayla Watson, A.A.;

            Ecru – Clinton Fulgham, certificate; Jacob Harden, certificate; Forrest Hooper, A.A.; Anna Tarter, A.A.;

            Guntown – Amanda Armstrong, certificate; Joshua Bast, certificate; Richard Conaway, A.A.; Cameron Pettey, certificate; Sallie Starling, A.A.;

            New Albany – Lashanda Blackmon, A.A.; Brandy Waldo, A.A.;

            Potts Camp – Michelle Anderson, A.A.;

            Thaxton – William Simmons, A.A.;

