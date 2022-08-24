Several area students are new members of Phi Theta Kappa chapters at Itawamba Community College.
New local members of the Beta Tau Sigma chapter at the Tupelo Campus include Abigail Dillard, Jenna Nicholson, both of Blue Springs; Maira Cantor of Ecru; Aaron Barnett, William Gentry, Wesley Newton, all of Guntown; Alexis Kent, Bobby Rainer, Patrick Zyla, all of New Albany; Katelyn Horton of Thaxton.
Those who have joined the Upsilon Sigma chapter at the Fulton Campus are Jamecia Walker of Baldwyn; Jeremy Rakestraw of Blue Springs; Courtney Carter, Anna Coomer, Lindy Holley, James Thomas, all of Ecru; Laney Billingsley, Rachel Hitchcock, Magdalene Valentine, Houston Walker, Ruth White, all of Guntown; Jackson Formsma, Parker Formsma, Susan Gregory, Vakeria Jett, Nicholas Warnick, Lauren Whiteside, all of New Albany; Sarah Thompson of Potts Camp; Chance Brewer, Campbell Dye, Carlie George, Anthony Heberling, Aya Houjhouj, Amanda Johnson, Aidan Little, Hannah McGill, Audrey Patterson, Mekenzie Priest, Ian Rinehart, all of Saltillo; Alayna Hyland of Thaxton.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for the two-year college. Its hallmarks are leadership, scholarship, fellowship and service. Members are afforded opportunities for personal and professional growth and to provide service to the community and society at large. Advisers are Robin Lowe of Amory, Jay Humphries of Vina, Ala. and Bradley Howard of Saltillo, all at the Fulton Campus; and Jenny Bowers of Tupelo, Dr. Delena Hukle of Mantachie and Dr. Ira Lindsay Kinard-Jones of Houston, all at the Tupelo Campus.
