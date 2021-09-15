Several area students are the recipients of Foundation scholarships at Itawamba Community College for 2021-22.
They include
Belden – Jenelle Harkins, R.T. (Mickey) West Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Booneville – Larissa E. Smith, Ernest and Jamie Joyner Adult Learner Scholarship;
Ecru – Kourtney Little, Christine McCoy Annual Scholarship; Nossibah B. Algamal, Adam N. Wages Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Makenzie Hamilton, Honorable Sharion R. Aycock Endowed Scholarship;
Guntown – Drew Capobianco, Chris Ratliff Memorial Annual Scholarship; Alesha D. Turner, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
New Albany – Shelbie Tanner, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Jayde Richardson, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Oxford – Maria S. Jones, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Pontotoc – Angela Garrett, Herrick Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Hannah Howell, Jennie Witt Mounce Adult Learner Endowed Scholarship; Everett Hodge, Meryl Tree Memorial Scholarship; Sara Brown, Kayla Murphree Black Annual Scholarship; Kaylen Rainer, Mounce Family Excellence in Healthcare Endowed Scholarship; Abigail Bland, Pearl Markham Burch Memorial Endowed Scholarship; William Cook, Dr. Joseph Dzikielewski Memorial Nursing Scholarship; Anna “Maclaine” Griffith, Billy Wheeler Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Emily Clowers, W.R. (Bruce) and Peggy Davis Endowed Scholarship; Sophie Harrison, Troy York Crubaugh Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Damien Murphy, The Rev. Dr. Roy H. and Doris Finney Ryan Endowed Scholarship; Evalena Russell, Mississippi Retired Teachers Association Annual Scholarship; Tristan Kelly, John S. Crubaugh Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Potts Camp – Michelle Anderson, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Saltillo – Emma Sparks, David and Betty Cole Endowed Scholarship; Seth Clark, Anson Aven Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Haley J. Dean, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Meghan Aubuchon, Walmart Endowed Scholarship; Preston Knight, The Clellon E. Wheeler and Opal Haynes Wheeler Memorial Scholarship; John Long, W.E. Boggs Endowed Scholarship;
Sherman – Christie McDonald, Joy L. Tomlinson Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Thaxton – William O. Simmons, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Payton Bailey, W.O. Benjamin Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Amber Andrews, Dorothy W. Gibbs Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Foundation scholarships are provided and funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries or organizations. For more information on scholarship endowment, contact Michael Upton, director of advancement, (662) 862-8035 or maupton@iccms.edu.