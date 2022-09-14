Several area students are the recipients of Foundation scholarships at Itawamba Community College for 2022-23.
They include
Baldwyn – Caden Cates, Dr. Marshall E. Hollis Endowed Pharmacy Scholarship;
Belden – Breia Foster, Mounce Family Excellence in Healthcare Endowed Scholarship; Adelin Mathis, Billy and Edna Fisher Todd Annual Scholarship; Min-Hao Sun, Pearl Markham Burch Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Blue Mountain – Jazmine Moreno, Mike and Marcia Eaton Endowed Scholarship;
Blue Springs – Chad Bishop, Meryl Tree Memorial Scholarship; Amanda Walton, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Ecru – Madison Paul, Bonnie Ruth Gibbs Owings Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Guntown – Drew Capobianco, Chris Ratliff Memorial Annual Scholarship; Rorie Coker, Emily Loden Jones Forestry Annual Scholarship; Chandler Howell, Gene M. Tilghman “Gone Fishing” Endowed Scholarship; Shelby Razer, Billy Wheeler Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Alesha Turner, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
New Albany – Megan Haywood, Herrick Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Zachary Mims, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Jodi Parks, ICC Fulton Campus Faculty Association Annual Scholarship; Shelbie Tanner, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; James Williams, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Patrick Zyla, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Thaxton – Payton Bailey, W.O. Benjamin Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
ICC Foundation, Inc. scholarships are provided and funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries or organizations. For more information on scholarship endowment, contact Michael Upton, director of advancement, (662) 862-8035 or maupton@iccms.edu.
