BASEBALL
EAST UNION 6, TCPS 4
East Union overcame a 4-2 deficit through four innings and rallied with four run over the final two innings to take a 6-4 win over TCPS in the Pontotoc Tournament on Tuesday.
East Union loaded the bases in the sixth, down 4-3 after a hit batter, error and a bunt single. Rett Johnson's groundout RBI plated one run and tied the contest at 4-4. Hayden Roberts followed with a 2-RBI single to give the Urchins the final margin of victory, 6-4.
Carter Phillips went six innings on the mound for East Union to take the win, allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six.
Urchins with multiple hits were Johnson, Roberts and Jude Treadaway with two each. Roberts led the team with two RBI.
NEW ALBANY 11, PONTOTOC 7
New Albany scored nine runs in the sixth inning to erase a 5-2 lead by Pontotoc and went on to take the 11-7 win.
The Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate during the frame and were aided by seven walks and three singles during the decisive inning.
Parker Clayton led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits and two RBI. He also stole two bases. Charlie Lott and Collin Paul had two hits apiece with one RBI. Both of Lott's hits were doubles. Lew Creekmore had two RBI.
Carson Gault pitched a complete game and allowed seven runs on nine hits. He struck out 10 while issuing four walks.
TUPELO 10, WEST UNION 1
Tupelo jumped on West Union early as the Golden Wave scored two runs in the first and added eight runs in the second for the 10-1 win on Tuesday.
Tupelo pounded out 10 hits while West Union had five. West Union contributed to the Tupelo cause with three errors.
Luke Willard had two hits including a double for the Eagles.
Reed Schiele took the loss as he gave up seven runs on six hits and a walk.
MOOREVILLE 2, WEST UNION 1
Mooreville broke a 1-1 tie on a double by Mason McMillian and the Troopers defeated West Union 2-1 in a pitcher's duel.
Dylan Gates worked 4.2 innings for the Eagles and gave up only two runs on five hits. He struck out five while issuing one walk.
Gates was not able to get much help from the West Union bats as they could only manage three hits in the loss.
Boo Robertson had the lone RBI for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
BOONEVILLE 11, EAST UNION 3
Booneville pounded out 10 and scored 11 runs in their 11-3 win over East Union at NEMCC.
Maggie McVey was a bright spot for East Union as smashed a home run and triple, driving in two runs. She finished her night going three for four. Kaitie Boatner had two hits for the Lady Urchins while Colby Stafford added a double.
Hallie Burns picked up the win for Booneville as she struck out 12 Lady Urchins.