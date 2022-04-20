Two arrests this past week ended a nearly three-year investigation into one of the largest fires in Union County history.
In the early morning hours of June 26, 2019, fire destroyed Thomas Wholesale Furniture in the former Piper Impact building on Hwy. 15 North and spread to nearby buildings being used by a variety of businesses.
The two arrested include Steven Thomas, owner of the furniture business, and Eddie Greer. Both are from Tippah County.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the two were indicted by the Union County Grand Jury recently and he believes they have a very good case against the men.
Both are charged with second degree arson and conspiracy while Thomas is also charged with false pretense.
Apparently, if the fire had involved a home, church or school it would have qualified for a first degree charge but second degree conviction could bring up to 10 years in prison. The men could also face civil legal action demanding they pay for the goods lost in the fire, which could run into the millions of dollars.
Both men were freed on $10,000 bond each.
“It was a pretty long investigation,” Sheriff Edwards said, involving his office, the State Fire Marshal and Union County Fire Investigator. “They pretty quickly determined the fire was incendiary in nature, meaning it was set,” he said.
Officers have not given a motive but it is believed that Thomas was facing serious financial problems. The two were interviewed early on “but they have been very uncooperative,” the sheriff said.
He believes that Thomas made some arrangement with Greer to set the fire and that is where the false pretense charge comes in. Greer’s truck was at the fire scene and actually was found to have sustained some damage, Edwards said.
The fire was first spotted by a passer-by about 1:30 a.m. but flames were already coming through the roof. Multiple departments responded and the fire was under control by sunrise but units remained all day to keep the fire from reigniting.
The building was constructed in conjunction with the state’s Balance Agriculture With Industry program that started in the late 1950s and first housed NIMCOR, or National Impact Metal Corporation, which later became Piper Industries and then Metal Impact when the company moved to new facilities on Sam Tom Barkley Drive.
More recently, the front part of the 14-acre property had been home to Thomas Wholesale Furniture, owned by Steven Thomas, who has been an Ashley Furniture dealer. Thomas also had a retail store, Tallahatchie Living, in downtown New Albany for awhile.
The back part housed Master-Bilt’s inventory of newly-manufactured refrigeration equipment and some company records. It was reported that sales had been sufficient that the company was working hard to fill orders. The cabinet and walk-in production areas were unharmed but several other businesses did lose property in other parts of the complex.
No one was reported injured in the fire.