My Dad lived with me for the last fourteen years of his life. In some ways they were very happy times, but in others, they were very challenging, especially as he grew into his nineties. I began to understand the realities of isolation that can be a part of aging.
I took him to most of the family reunions, Christmas, Thanksgiving and the like. Everyone greeted him lovingly. Like other families, toward the end of the evening, we took a group picture of everyone. Daddy was the star! Everyone wanted to have their kids in pictures with him and to pose with him themselves. It brought to mind my Grandfather. As patriarch, years earlier I had seen this scene with him. It seems a natural part of the end of life.
I remember noticing that he was isolated at times between everyone’s arrival and departure. No one did this on purpose, it just happened. Everyone was busy catching up and enjoying one another. At this time of life, Daddy had a very difficult time hearing which made conversation, especially in such a crowd very difficult. Also, people were excitedly exchanging information about their kids and jobs and Daddy was largely left out. One night, Daddy actually verbalized that. I asked him if he was enjoying the evening and talking to everyone. “No one talks to me,” he said. I think back on that with sadness.
I remember that my Mother had self-published a small book about aging, entitled Don’t Call Me Honey! I first read it when I was in my early fifties. At that time, it didn’t mean that much to me, but sixteen years later, I understand it much better. The next three paragraphs are excerpts from her book.
“Isolation can happen in family, church, and social functions - anywhere that young and old are thrown together. Often, the older members are left out or ignored, while the young become involved in discussion and engrossed in making plans that will affect everyone. The assumption seems to be that younger ideas are automatically better, and that younger ideas will be better accepted by the rest of the group.
“All too often, we are left feeling like an outsider who is rarely asked for an opinion or suggestion. It even happens that decisions that we are expected to accept and support, may not be shared with us until long after the fact.
“On occasion, when we do manage to be heard, our ideas may be shot down and termed, ‘old fashioned,’ or ‘no longer workable in this day and age.’ Good ideas may be discarded and set aside simply because they were introduced by someone who has lived a few years longer. Listen to us! Include us; that is all we ask. If that is too much to ask, we would rather be somewhere else, with someone else, doing something else. Don’t dismiss us out of hand.”
In some ways my Mom and Dad were referencing me. I wish I had been more sensitive to their needs and experiences. It took me awhile to understand that as long we live, we experience a full array of human emotions, love, joy, sadness, pain, happiness, disappointment and moments of pride and achievement.