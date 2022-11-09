I read with sadness this past week that the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is considering removing Mississippi Landmark status from the former Magnolia movie theater.
They are allowed to take this action “when a property has lost significant architectural and/or structural integrity.”
Granted, the building does not look the same as it did in the 1950s but the building footprint is basically unchanged, other than providing access to the two neighboring former storefronts (which don't have the same heritage). Most of the changes are cosmetic and the appearance could have been restored long before now. It still could, but city officials don’t have a great history of restoring historic structures.
Certainly, the movie house is not that old chronologically. I would argue that its cultural history is what justifies its landmark status, rather than its age.
While New Albany has a lot of colorful, interesting history, it has a dearth of historic structures.
We can thank Col. Benjamin H. Grierson for part of that, resulting from the swarth he cut through New Albany during the Civil War. Although locals rebuilt, the town didn’t have many structurally significant buildings until the coming of the railroad and, perhaps more importantly, the influx of businesses and industries brought by millionaire Paul Rainey.
People often refer to “historic downtown New Albany” but, unfortunately, it contains only about a half dozen truly historic structures. A couple of hardware stores, old banks, the masonic building and old drugstore are significantly old. While I assume there are more, I am only aware of one antebellum home (but there are some more that I think are close to that age).
Part of the lack of historic structures has simply been bad luck. The Rainey Hotel, the Houston building, the GM&O depot and perhaps others fell victim to fire. Some were demolished, of necessity. I’m not sure why the Frisco Depot could not be saved but assume the railroad did not want the liability of having a public building so close to an active rail line.
Our two most obviously historic buildings are, alas, our least attractive in most people’s eyes.
One is the nearly-Art-Deco former city hall and the other is the appropriately prison-like old jail.
The dilemma with them is that they need to be preserved for their architectural style as well as age and history, but are not well-designed for use other than what was intended, and the cost to do anything with them would be extravagant, to say the least.
All this is to say that we need to be more aware and do a better job of preserving our physical history than we have in the past. Archives and History is doing a new survey of the downtown area and North Side neighborhood, which may help identify overlooked opportunities for preservation.
Also, some of us, at least, need to broaden our view concerning historic preservation. I have mentioned sites that are historic to me, but for those in their 20s and 30s, buildings constructed in the 1970s may seem historic from their viewpoint. That’s an adjustment for me and perhaps a reason more buildings are not preserved: they don’t seem historic until it’s too late to save them.
But back to the Magnolia.
I would argue that the Magnolia was one of the two or three most important structures in New Albany for several generations of Union County youths (and quite a few adults) seeking entertainment. One could go to the Community House, bowling alley, we did have a drive-in movie theater and, later, skating rink, and of course there was the endless driving back and forth between the gravel parking lot at Newton’s and Sherer’s. But for an event one looked forward to and was an important part of the week, there was Saturday (and a few rare weekday evenings) at the Magnolia. It was an effective babysitter as well as escape from small town life.
Archives and History may not agree but the Magnolia played an important part in my early life and will always be a landmark to me.
