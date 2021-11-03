Students in the robotics room also got to see the large ceremonial check. Front from left are Carl Smith, Lizzy High, Darion Jackson, Hunter Goforth, Landon Evans, Aiden Patterson, Everett Garrett, Finn Willis; and back from left, Lance Little (Ashley), Allen White and Earnie Gates (Ashley).
New Albany Middle School and the Career and Technical Center are the recipients of grants from Ashley Furniture Industries totaling more than $25,000. The grants will be used for VEX Robotics components to enhance learning in robotics, programming, automation and other computational thinking.
The Career and Technical Center received $11,997 and the middle school received $13,494 for a total of $25,491.
Earnie Gates, Senior Director of Operations for Ashley, and Lance Little, Director of Operations at Ashley-Ecru, presented the grants and also toured the STEAM Imagine Lab at the middle school.
Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC and VEX Robotics envision a world where every student has the opportunity to be inspired by the excitement of hands-on STEM learning, according to the announcement by Ashley.
By familiarizing students with programming, sensors, and automation, they hone critical computational thinking skills needed to succeed in both the 21st century's workforce and in everyday life, they said.
Ashley furniture believes VEX Robotics is an excellent platform to achieve this and is proud to offer financial support to local schools to improve STEM learning opportunities with his platform and equipment.
Ashley Furniture accepted grant applications from local school districts who are seeking support for incorporating robotics into K-12 classroom curriculum and/or seeking support for their extra-curricular competition robotics program.
Grants are given annually and the New Albany schools plan to not only apply next year, but hope to eventually be able to host VEX competitive events, New Albany Middle School Principal Paul Henry said.
Ashley is one of the region’s largest employers with 2.5 million square feet of plant space. They employ about 2,200 at the Ecru facility, 900 at the Ripley plant, 600 in Saltillo and plan to have 200 at a planned new location.