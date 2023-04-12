The Mississippi Development Authority is reviving a community economic development program and Union County has been invited to participate.
Building on the success of previous Ambassador and Aspire Mississippi classes, the Mississippi Development Authority, in collaboration with the Stennis Institute, is retooling and launching a 2023 cohort of Aspire Mississippi.
The program is designed to help build economic development support networks in select communities. Participants will receive basic education and training while designing and implementing collaborative strategies to address specific challenges impeding local economic progress.
The local team will work to identify initiatives that strengthen talent development, innovation and entrepreneurship networks, quality connected places and new narratives.
Symposiums and virtual educational sessions throughout the year will provide participants with base level knowledge and skills training regarding local economic and community development best practices in data research and analysis, community development, economic development, and workforce development.
An initial meeting was held March 30 to assemble the team and discuss barriers to economic development as well as opportunities.
This month, there will be a combined meeting of the community groups in Jackson to provide more information on using date research and analysis, quality of place considerations and which state and federal resources are available.
Local meetings will be held in May and June, another group meeting will be in Jackson in September and team project reports and milestones achieved will come in December.
“We have been presented the opportunity to work with Mississippi Development Authority and Mississippi State University Stennis Institute in the Aspire Mississippi Program,” Union County Development Association Executive Director Daleana Mapp said. “Today, our team assembled and discussed potential opportunities within our community. This program is facilitated by the Mississippi Development Authority and the Stennis Institute with Mississippi State University, and its goal is to bring community leaders together to address specific opportunities leading to economic progress. We are grateful for the opportunity, and are looking forward to our next session.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.