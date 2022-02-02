Do you ever notice yourself, or others, using the same word or expression a lot? In fact, are you essentially wearing some words out?
It’s difficult to avoid when the world of evil social media and 24-hour television a new buzz word, then bombarding everyone with it and subliminally driving it into your brain.
Several years ago, the good folks at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., decided they would attempt a bit of language litter control.
Each year, they try to help in improving language by banishing what they consider to be words that are misused, overused or simply useless. This year’s list came out recently.
Most of the previous year’s were Covid-related, but only three this past year.
The top phrase this most recent time was “Wait, what?”
I agree that it is over-used. I have used it myself once or twice, but still am tired of it. The problem is that a good replacement does not present itself, other than “What did you say?” or, simply, “What” by itself. Alas, the phrase appears to be as difficult to eradicate as kudzu.
One of the Covid-related terms this year is “new normal.” Sadly, I must say our situation is no longer new, it’s just normal. It ceased being new normal more than a year ago.
A second Covid offspring is “supply chain.” If one is talking about a shortage of goods or transportation problems of any sort, “supply chain” will make its appearance. Why not shipping or transportation or something?
Third was “you’re on mute.” One might think that having to work and confer via Zoom and other conference platforms remotely for the past several years would mean everyone now knows what a mute button is and how it works. Unfortunately, they don’t. All too often, people still are not aware of their backgrounds, either.
Of course, people still send emails saying “see the attachment” when there is no attachment all the time. I have been guilty of this, also, so maybe forgetting to mute may not be that serious.
An oldie, but not necessarily goodie, is “at the end of the day.” One hears this a lot lately and understands the intent, but things rarely end at the end of the day.
A cousin of “at the end of the day” is “that being said.” The list compilers say the phrase is a bit pompous, is used to fill space and “however” would work as well or better.
“Asking for a friend” is a creature of social media and is generally used when one is specifically not asking for a friend. This is being cutesy or failing miserably to fool anyone.
I haven’t heard the last three on the list used much. They may be a bit more business-oriented or regional.
They are “no worries,” “circle back” and “deep dive.” As if it mattered, circle brings one back inevitably and a shallow dive is not going to end well.
I have a few nominations for banishment myself. In fact, they may have already made a list, but I will include them, nonetheless.
One is “baby bump,” apparently created by sensationalistic entertainment media. I suppose it can be called accurate but sounds more like an affliction that a cute way of saying pregnancy.
I am not a fan of “LOL.” While it may have originally meant “laugh out loud,” most of the time it is added to communication attempts that are less than worthy of guffaws.
“Welp” has gained legitimacy, but it simply rubs me the wrong way. It sounds whiney and is used negatively.
I applaud the university’s efforts, but suspect they will have little effect in this part of the world.
People who love (rightly) the idea of “dinner on the ground” and have turned the noun “fellowship” into a verb are not likely to be alarmed over “bromance” or “user-friendly.”